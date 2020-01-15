Companies

L&T Infotech Q3 net profit rises marginally to Rs 377 crore

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 15, 2020 Published on January 15, 2020

L&T Infotech (LTI) on Wednesday reported a marginal rise in its net profit at Rs 376.7 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The company had clocked a consolidated net profit after tax of Rs 375.5 crore in the year-ago period, L&T Infotech said in a filing to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The consolidated income of the IT firm during October-December quarter increased to Rs 2,875.3 crore over Rs 2,503.8 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

The consolidated total expenses increased to Rs 2,375.5 crore during the quarter, against Rs 2,001.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The shares of L&T Infotech were trading at Rs 1,906.00 a piece in afternoon trade on the BSE.

Published on January 15, 2020
L&T Technology Services Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Customer response to the electric variant of Chetak will help us draw up strategy for EV segment: Bajaj Auto