L&T throws open digitally-transformed corporate museum at Manapakkam

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the $21-billion group, has added another feather to its cap ― a digitally-transformed corporate museum at Manapakkam. The museum not only showcases the legacy of the group over the last eight decades but is also in line with the group’s focus on digitilisation in the last four years.

For instance, many would remember the bridge that collapsed in the climax of the Hollywood movie The Bridge on the River Kwai, a 1957 epic World War II movie. But, hardly anyone knows that Indian company L&T had built the ‘collapsible’ bridge in Sri Lanka where the climax was shot.

This historical piece of information, and much more on L&T group, have been recreated at the museum christened HHL Centre, after L&T’s founding father Henning Holck-Larsen.

The museum is an example of immersive storytelling using latest digital technology and platforms by the conglomerate. Spread over 12,000 sq ft across three floors, the museum was originally built in 2004 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of L&T Construction and narrates the company’s history that now spans over eight decades.

The museum houses the representation of all infrastructure that the company has built in cities ― roads, airports, hospitals, stadia, IT complexes, high-rise residential towers, metros, ports, smart infrastructure, plants, and factories, among others. This includes the Statue of Unity of Vallabhbhai Patel and the football stadium in Chennai that was built in record time.

A walk through this fully digital, touch-enabled and multimedia museum, gives the visitor a peep into L&T Construction’s capabilities. The iPad-interactive mosaic/architectural LED video wall showcases the company’s 30 most iconic projects. A unique section called ‘L&T City’ is a collection of miniature models of marquee projects made by the company across the world and brought to life using interactive, 3D projection mapping technology.

A timeline presents stories, milestones and significant events, decade-wise on a 10-ft touch-interactive LED video wall. A telepresence robot bids farewell to the visitors by recording a video or digitally-written feedback from them.

The museum has showcased projects by L&T Construction across the breadth of its activities, by deploying multiple digital technologies and formats. Digitally articulating an eight-decade history spread across the globe with minute details, milestones, and testimonies, was a humongous task, said S Anantha Sayana, Chief Digital Officer, L&T.

In the last four years, the group has laid a lot of focus on digital transformation. Today, Internet of Things machines are in action at all the major sites. Use of Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, and analytics have helped achieve 10-15 per cent improvement in efficiency across all parameters, Sayana said.

“We can now monitor the works on real-time basis at various sites, thanks to technology,” he said.