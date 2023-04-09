IT firm LTIMindtree has further delayed the onboarding process of freshers recruited a year ago and has instead introduced a 6-7 month long training programme. Freshers who refuse to attend the program will have their offers revoked, according to a mail sent to some of the freshers. This comes as global slowdown woes hamper the growth momentum of the IT industry.

“In connection with the Offer of Training and Employment issued to you by erstwhile Mindtree Limited (now known as LTImindtree Limited post-merger), we present to you LTIMindtree’s learning and Training Programme ‘IGNITE,’ a unique opportunity to sharpen your skills and help you transition to the corporate world of technology solutions, on successful completion of the learning programme,” the company in an email—reviewed by bussinessline—wrote.

After awaiting onboarding for a long time, even more than a year in some cases, freshers are left with not much choice as in the case of non-enrollment to the programme, job offers will be revoked.

“If we do not receive a response from you by such time or receive “No” as a response, it will be deemed to be your unwillingness to proceed with the training related to career opportunities with LTIMindtree. As such, the offer of training and subsequent employment earlier made to you will stand auto-canceled,” the company further wrote.

Queries sent by businessline to LTIMIndtree did not elicit a response till the time of publication.

Uncertainity prevails

Harpreet Singh Saluja, President of Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate(NITES) said that about 700-800 freshers are waiting for onboarding by LTIMindtree and the union has received complaints from several freshers.

“It is clear that the company is putting these freshers in a state of uncertainty and using this new program as a way to delay their onboarding. This is not only unfair to the freshers who have been eagerly waiting for their employment, but it is also a breach of trust and a violation of their rights as employees. We urge LTI Mindtree to reconsider its decision and provide a clear and transparent process for the onboarding of these freshers,” NITES said in a statement.

As the IT industry stares down the barrel of a global slowdown effect, companies have reduced hiring significantly and delayed the onboarding of freshers. Recently, IT majors Infosys and Wipro fired hundreds of freshers after they failed an internal assessment test. Wipro recently even proposed freshers take up roles for lesser salary packages.