IT firm LTIMindtree has been selected as a strategic partner by Metasphere, a wastewater application specialist, to scale their Smart Sewers management platform.

As a part of this engagement, LTIMindtree will transform Metasphere’s next-generation wastewater monitoring solution portfolio, and enable scalable delivery and platform to their customers, said the company.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, said, “With increasing focus on utilities worldwide, it has become critical to improve service delivery, reduce accidents and deliver real time insights to customers. After careful consideration by our team of experts, LTIMindtree took Metasphere’s cloud architecture and optimized it for AWS scale and cost. This transformation is enabling Metasphere in optimizing up to 25 per cent of the total cost, while delivering almost unlimited scale and enhanced performance.”

Metasphere, part of Grundfos, provides smart network management solutions to the global utility industry. The company helps customers prevent leaks and spills for a cleaner, greener world and has deployed more than 200K sensors for their customers worldwide.

By leveraging cutting-edge technology, the company offers intelligent, innovative, all-in-one wastewater application solutions. These solutions provide full network visibility, performance and forecasting that reduce telemetry ownership cost for customers to manage time-critical remote assets and system.

The modernised solutions designed by LTIMindtree and built on AWS have significantly reduced Metasphere’s customer onboarding time from days to minutes and activated faster rollout of new features, said the company.

Tim O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer, Metasphere, said, “This engagement is key to our ability to deliver modern, scalable solutions to all our utility clients worldwide. In LTIMindtree, we found an expert partner to support our diverse needs and bring in additional innovative offerings that we can integrate in our system in the future.”

