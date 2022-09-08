hamburger

Mahindra electric SUV journey begins with XUV4OO

G Balachandar | Chennai, September 8 | Updated on: Sep 08, 2022
Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director-Auto & Farm Sectors, M&M

Company will announce the price in January when bookings will commence

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday unveiled its first electric SUV- XUV4OO as the domestic SUV major kicked off its electric vehicle journey on the eve of World EV Day.

The new 4.2 metre electric SUV, which promises a range of 456 km on a single full charge, will compete in the C-Segment, which clocks a total volume of 32,000 units a month.

“The company will announce the price in January 2023 when bookings will commence. Deliveries will begin by the end of January . Since it will be a segment creator, we will focus on customer engagements as well as creating experiences till December,’ said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director-Auto & Farm Sectors, M&M, said during the global unveiling of XUV4OO at the company’s R&D campus Mahindra Research Valley near Chennai.

The new electric SUV will accelerate 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds and top speed of 150 kmph. XUV4OO comes with best-in-class battery pack of 39.5 kWh and DC charging which promises charging of 0-80 per cent in 50 mins. Also, it has incorporated more than 60 connectivity features.

The company will soon announce its charging tie-up. It is in advanced stage of discussion with 3 charging players. 

XUV4OO also comes with long wheelbase of 2600 mm and best in class boot space of 378 litres/418 litres (up to roof). 

The company had indicated that it would roll out electric SUVs under two EV brands – XUV and BE and XUV4OO is the first EV product under its legacy XUV brand.

Mahindra will roll out electric products in B & C segments of the SUV market.

XUV4OO will be launched across 16 cities under Phase 1 strategy. 

Published on September 08, 2022
electric vehicles
