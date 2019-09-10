Companies

Mahindra Group commits to double its investments in the US

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 10, 2019 Published on September 10, 2019

Anand Mahindra, Group Chairman, M&M SHASHI ASHIWAL

Anand Mahindra unveils a new office in Washington DC to strengthen its US presence.

Mahindra Group will invest another $ 1 billion in the U.S. over the next few years.

“Mahindra has already invested $1 billion in the U.S. market and we are committed to doubling our investments here over the next few years. We are proud to reaffirm our commitment to creating American jobs and meaningfully contribute to the local economies and communities in which we operate, " said Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group while unveiling a new office in Washington D.C.

This year, Mahindra Group marks its 25th year of conducting business in the U.S. Its companies in the U.S. span a diverse array of industries, including automotive manufacturing, farm equipment production, IT services, sustainable transportation, multipurpose aircraft development and equipment financing services.

“Establishing this new Washington, D.C., office is an important element of our U.S. growth strategy,” Mahindra said.

The US office will be led by Dilip Sundaram, President of Corporate Affairs-Americas, at the Mahindra Group.

“Mahindra has a clear vision for the U.S. and our strategic presence in Washington, D.C., will allow us to work towards achieving our goals,” said Sundaram.

Mahindra employs thousands of associates in the U.S. across 10 factories and assembly centres, 790 tractor and powersports dealerships, and 30 IT development and delivery centres.

Urban agri programme

It’s urban agriculture programme has created 1,500 new gardens across low-income areas of Detroit and has turned abandoned properties into working farms, which have generated a million pounds of fresh produce.

