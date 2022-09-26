Mahindra Holidays aims to end Q3 at 80% occupancy

Riding on the festival travel momentum Mahindra Holidays expects to end the quarter at about 80 per cent occupancy. T

Between September and November, during the festival season, people travel to their home town as well as for leisure. For the past two years, the travel industry has seen a lull due to covid-19. Kavinder Singh, MD and CEO, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India, said that FY23 has done well so far.

Keeping in line with that, the second quarter of FY23 is doing well, “As more people choose to travel to drivable locations during Dussehra and Diwali, daytrips and staycations are increasing. We expect to finish the quarter at about 80 per cent occupancy. Over 81 per cent and 78 per cent of the available units had already been occupied as of July and August 2022, respectively.

He said, furthermore, its Q3FY23 business is presently 85 per cent+ on the books.

According to Singh, its 25-year, 10-year, and 3-year CMH25, Bliss, and Go Zest memberships, are all gaining pace.

2000+ experiences

It has 84+ resorts. Club Mahindra offers 2000+ experiences. “We have selected signature experiences that enhance relationships by assisting families in rediscovering the joy of spending time together. These experiences range from adventure activities to nature walks; staying in an igloo to dining on a tree; ancient traditions to contemporary arts; and archery, horseback riding, ATV biking, and paintball. One can take advantage of our September specials to plan their vacation for October to December,” Singh said.

The sentiment amongst investors, too, has increased. Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited (MHRIL) is a listed company. Last week, it hit a record high of ₹313.50 on the BSE.

Performance

For the April-June quarter (Q1FY23), MHRIL has delivered strong financial performance as reflected in the growth of income and profit after tax (PAT). The company had posted consolidated PAT of ₹29.80 crore against a loss of ₹21.40 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q1FY22).