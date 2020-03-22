Companies

Mahindra to use manufacturing facilities to make ventilators

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 22, 2020 Published on March 22, 2020

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group on Sunday said that his group will begin work to use existing manufacturing facilities to make ventilators to combat Coronavirus.

In a series of tweet, Mahindra said, "To help in the response to this unprecedented threat, we at the Mahindra Group will immediately begin work on how our manufacturing facilities can make ventilators."

"At Mahindra Holidays, we stand ready to offer our resorts as temporary care facilities," he added.

This comes even as Mahindra & Mahindra announced that it was shutting down three manufacturing plants temporarily. The automaker decided to suspend manufacturing operations at Nagpur Plant with immediate effect and Chakan (Pune) and Kandivali (Mumbai) from Monday night onwards.

