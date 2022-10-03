Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), a part of the Mahindra group, said tractor sales hit a high of 47,100 units in September 2022, as against 39.053 units in September 2021. This represented a 21 per cent year-on-year growth.

“This is our highest ever sales in a month. With the Kharif crop harvest starting soon and crop prices holding firm, sentiment is positive. An above normal monsoon has improved reservoir levels, leading to high moisture content in the soil, which is positive for higher foodgrain production in the upcoming Rabi season. In the export market, we have sold 1,613 tractors, a 26 per cent growth the over last year,” said Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector.

The company exported 1,278 units in September 2021.

The FES YTD sales in the domestic market increased 12 per cent at 2,02,305 units, as against 1,80,667 units, while exports were at 9,744 units, as against 8,182 units in the same period in 2021.

