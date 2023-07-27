PennWhite Ltd, a UK-based speciality chemicals manufacturer and a subsidiary of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd (MPL), has appointed Tobias Tasche as the Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from July 24.

PennWhite Ltd is Middlewich (UK)-based manufacturer of antifoam chemistry under FoamDoctor brand which is sold in more than 50 countries and is used in food & food processing, wastewater treatment, upstream and downstream oil, and coatings and adhesives industries.

In a press release, MPL said, Tasche is a British/Dutch dual national with 25 years of experience in the downstream oil products and speciality chemicals sectors. Tobias previously worked for Shell International, Gulf Oil International, and more recently for SIP Speciality Oils and Fluids, a speciality chemicals distributor in London (UK). He will be based at PennWhite’s manufacturing location in the UK.

In November 2022, MPL acquired Penn Globe Ltd in an all-cash consideration of £21 million through its wholly-owned subsidiary AMCHEM Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Singapore. Penn-White Ltd and Pennwhite Print Solutions Ltd are two subsidiaries of Penn Globe Ltd.

Chennai-based MPL is an integrated manufacturer of polyols and a part of AM International, Singapore. The company has been realigning its leadership team to drive the future growth. It recently inducted Devaki Ashwin Muthiah to the board as a Non-Executive director. Devaki is the daughter of MPL Chairman Ashwin Muthiah and the first of the fourth generation of the founder’s family.

It also announced that its whole-time director & CFO R Chandrasekar will be in-charge of the company’s day-to-day operations while the company MD Muthukrishnan Ravi will retire from the position upon his superannuation on July 28.

Shares of MPL ended flat at ₹65.65 on NSE on Thursday.