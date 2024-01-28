Mangalam Cement Ltd on Saturday reported a multi-fold jump in its net profit to ₹15.95 crore for the quarter ended in December 2023.

The company had posted a profit of ₹0.52 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 2.38 per cent to ₹439.43 crore during the quarter under review against ₹429.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in the December quarter were down 5.3 per cent to ₹418.06 crore against ₹441.50 crore in the third quarter of FY23.