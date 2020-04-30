Marico forays into the vegetable and fruit hygiene category with Veggie Clean

Making contact-tracing rewarding
FMCG major Marico Limited on Thursday announced its foray into the vegetable and fruit hygiene category, with the launch of ‘Veggie Clean’, a vegetable cleaner.
The company said that the cleaner will remove all germs, bacteria, chemicals, waxes and soil present on the surface of fruits and vegetables, without leaving any residue, after taste or smell.
With an aim to aid and strengthen India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Marico Limited is expanding its play in the health and hygiene segment, the company said in a statement.
Veggie Clean will be available across modern and e-commerce channels in two SKUs - 200 ml and 400 ml for ₹149 and ₹289 respectively.
“While hand, body, home and kitchen hygiene is in practice and consumption habits are also evolving in tandem with the current situation, ensuring complete sanitation of our fresh produce is still limited to only rinsing them with water. To bridge this gap with an innovative solution, Marico has launched a first-of-its-kind fruit and vegetable cleaner,” it explained.
The solution does not contain any harmful preservative, is soap-free, chlorine-free and alcohol-free, the company said. It can be used to clean all kinds of vegetables and fruits, except mushrooms.
We are witnessing a definite shift in consumer habit and consumption patterns are increasingly being centred on personal and domestic hygiene. Keeping this in mind, we have launched Veggie Clean made with 100 per cent safe ingredients, an industry first innovation which will help consumers sanitize their fruits and vegetables by removing impurities that may be present on the surface. With this launch, we hope to fill an existing gap in the hygiene segment,” said Koshy George, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited.
With an increased focus on health and hygiene products, Marico has been innovating and intensifying its presence in the category. The company entered the hand hygiene segment with the launch of Mediker Hand Sanitizer in India and hand sanitizer and hand wash in Bangladesh.
It aims to continue exploring newer avenues in the health, hygiene and foods sector in other geographies, said Marico.
