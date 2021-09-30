Marico to implement a new hybrid model of working from October

Marico Limited has announced its plans to enforce the hybrid working model for its employees in India from October 2021.

Under the new ‘Ways of Work’ (WoW) design, the company will offer greater flexibility to its members, enabling most employees to work from the office at reduced but defined frequency.

The endeavour is to offer a working model where employees will have the benefits of work from home and office to better manage work and family needs while delivering on business commitments.

According to the new policy, members will be moved to a ‘Work from Office on Roster’ (WFOR) system under which they can come to the office on a pre-decided frequency.

Over the next 12-18 months, the company will provide a location flexibility option to all its members across grades based on role and individual needs, allowing them to work from a location outside the ‘Base Location’ of their role.

Amit Prakash, CHRO, Marico Limited commented, “ Marico’s decision to become a hybrid workplace aims to appeal to the sensibilities and preferences of the new-age professionals while delivering on the business needs. With this development, we will be equipped to not only attract talent from across geographies but also mitigate attrition by retaining members who choose to leave due to locational constraints.”

The company will carry out changes in the office infrastructure to enable seamless implementation, including assigning each workstation to two members for optimal space utilisation. A “hot desking” area will also be reserved for members coming out of their turn; such members can book the space in advance through the company’s proprietary Hot Desking application.