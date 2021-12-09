Maruti Baleno achieves 1 million customers

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Thursday said its premium hatchback Baleno has inspired over one million customers.

Specifically curated and designed for the Nexa customers who have a penchant for boldness, Maruti Suzuki Baleno offers signature liquid flow design, and is equipped with a 1.2L Dual Jet Dual VVT engine option with smart hybrid technology. Speaking on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL, said, “Since its launch, Baleno has enjoyed unparalleled leadership in the premium hatchback segment. It has set new benchmarks in design, safety, and innovation. With a staggering market share of over 25 per cent, Baleno has led and redefined the premium hatchback segment."

Baleno with its advanced features, Idle start-stop, CVT transmission, Smartplay Studio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Multicolour information display, offers a splendid mix of innovation and a phenomenal driving experience, he said.

"Baleno makes for a premium style statement on wheels with its extraordinary road presence and drive experience. We are confident that with the love and support of our customers, Baleno will go on to reach even greater heights in the future as well," he added.

The car is retailed through 399 Nexa outlets across 248 cities.