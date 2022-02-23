Maruti drives in new Baleno starting at ₹6.35 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday has launched its much-awaited premium hatchback - the new-age Baleno -- priced between ₹6.35 lakh and ₹9.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new-age Baleno can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from ₹13,999, the company said.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is a convenient way to bring home a new car. It allows a customer to use a new car without actually owning it and by paying an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee that comprehensively covers complete registration, service and maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance.

Equipped with a host of technology, safety, comfort and convenience features and Nexa's new signature 'Crafted Futurism' design language, the new age Baleno will provide an unparalleled driving experience to customers, MSIL said.

“Baleno is amongst the top five best-selling cars in the industry since launch. Over one-million delighted Baleno customers in India and across 100+ countries of the world have appreciated it for design and performance. The new age Baleno is our new approach towards the future," Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, said.

With a focus on technology and innovation, the new Baleno is set to re-energise the premium hatchback segment with several first-in-segment features, he said.

"The new age technology and features along with fresh look, premium interiors and special focus on safety will take the customer experience to a new high,” Ayukawa said.

He further added that “With our suppliers, Maruti Suzuki has invested over Rs.1,150 crore on this full model change."

MSIL said the company has received bookings of 25,000 Baleno so far since it opened for bookings on February 10.