Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Friday said it is recalling 7,213 units of its premium hatchback car Baleno RS model due to a suspected defect in vacuum pump, which assists brake function.

The recall will impact vehicles manufactured between October 27, 2016 and November 1, 2019, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company had discontinued this variant of the Baleno already in November 2019.

“It is suspected that there is a possible defect in vacuum pump, which assists the brake function. In a rare case, the affected vehicle may require increased effort in brake pedal application,” MSIL said.

The company said affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops for replacement of the defective parts, free of cost.

In a post on its website, Maruti Suzuki India also said it would be undertaking a service campaign for 676 vehicles of Ertiga and XL6 models manufactured between June 24, 2022 and July 7, 2022 for suspected issue in front driveshaft, which in a rare case may generate a peculiar noise while turning the vehicle but does not impact the functioning.

In January this year, MSIL had also recalled 17,362 units of models Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara, to replace faulty airbag controller. The affected vehicles were manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12 this year.

In September last year, the company had also recalled 5,002 units of its commercial vehicle Super Carry (both Petrol and CNG Variant) manufactured between May 4, 2022 and June 30, 2022 due to a probable issue of torquing of bolt attached to seat belt buckle bracket of co-driver seat.