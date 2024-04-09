Maruti Suzuki India Limited has added a new vehicle assembly line at its Manesar plant. This will add 100,000 units to its annual capacity.

This addition brings the total manufacturing capability at the Manesar plant to 9,00,000 vehicles per annum.

According to the company, the Manesar facility contributed over 95 lakh units to the company’s 3-crore production milestone.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki is deeply committed to Government of India’s vision of `Make in India’. We aim to nearly double our capacity to 4 million vehicles per annum over the next 7-8 years and this capacity addition of 100,000 vehicles per year is a step towards this goal. It will help us serve our customers faster and enhance our overall capability to manufacture up to 23.5 lakh units per annum.”

The new assembly line adopts technologies which enhance human ergonomics, improve productivity, and enhance traceability, per the company.

The shares were up by 0.01% to ₹12,850 at 12.31 p.m. on the BSE. The share price also hit a lifetime high on the NSE at ₹12,949.70