Maruti Suzuki exports two-million cars

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Saturday said it has exported two-million vehicle from India, a true symbol of government’s flagship ‘Make-in-India’ initiative.
A batch of Maruti Suzuki products comprising S-Presso, Swift and Vitara Brezza left for South Africa from the Mundra Port in Gujarat, on Saturday, the company said.
Maruti Suzuki commenced export of vehicles way back in FY1986-87. The first large consignment of 500 cars was shipped to Hungary in September 1987.
In FY2012-13, the company achieved the milestone of one-million exports. In the first million, more than 50 per cent of exports were undertaken to developed markets in Europe.
Maruti Suzuki achieved the subsequent million in over eight years with special focus on emerging markets in Latin America, Africa and Asia regions.
With concerted efforts, the company has been able to gain sizeable share in markets like Chile, Indonesia, South Africa and Sri Lanka. Models such as Alto, Baleno, Dzire and Swift have emerged as popular choices in these markets.
“The two million vehicle exports from Maruti Suzuki are a testimony of the same. Maruti Suzuki has been exporting vehicles for past 34 years much before India became a prominent player in the global automobile business. This early global exposure helped the Company enhance its quality and attain global benchmarks,” Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, said.
Currently, MSIL exports 14 models, nearly 150 variants, to over 100 countries. Vehicles manufactured at our facilities in India have found high acceptance owing to global standards of quality, safety, design and technology, he said.
“Going forward, the company has aligned itself with the evolving needs of customers in African and Latin American nations. With a flurry of new models in pipeline, Maruti Suzuki will attract customers in new segments to enable the company to accomplish bigger milestones at a much faster pace,” he added.
In January this year, the company started production and export of Suzuki’s celebrated compact off-roader Jimny from India. With India as a production base for Jimny, Suzuki aims to leverage Maruti Suzuki’s global production stature.
