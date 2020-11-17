Maruti Suzuki invites entries from start-ups for innovation programme MAIL

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Tuesday invited entries from start-ups for the fifth cohort under its Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) initiative.

Maruti Suzuki has collaborated with 18 start-ups selected in the previous four rounds of the MAIL programme. It has invited applications from early-stage start-ups that are working in mobility and automobile space.

MAIL

Launched in January 2019, MAIL supports the start-up ecosystem by providing them with industry exposure. MAIL offers them an opportunity to work on technology and solutions that can be applied in real-world business scenarios.

Maruti Suzuki has partnered with GHV Accelerator — an Indo-Japanese early stage seed fund, to identify and address the early-stage start-ups with innovative and customer-oriented solutions.

The participating start-ups will be provided with an opportunity to turn their innovative ideas into practical disruptive solutions and showcase their entrepreneurial capabilities.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki onboards 5 new start-ups for innovation programme

The selected start-ups will be mentored by industry experts in the domestic and international start-up ecosystem.

The selected start-ups get an opportunity to undertake paid Proof of Concept (PoC) with the company to develop industry-ready solutions for any live case across business functions such as Marketing and Sales, Engineering, Service, Production, Logistics, Warehousing, Spare Parts and Accessories.

The start-ups will also get an opportunity to implement their solutions and validate them for business readiness.

Also read: Maruti, Microsoft develop HAMS technology for driving licence tests

“We have successfully engaged with 18 startups and have enabled 10 POCs. In the fifth cohort, we look forward to engage with more start-ups with innovative ideas for the automobile industry. Entrepreneurs with disruptive ideas, in light of the ongoing pandemic situation, can apply for the fifth cohort of our MAIL initiative,” Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL said.