Maruti Suzuki launches S-Cross Petrol starting at ₹8.39 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), on Wednesday, launched the petrol version of its S-Cross compact SUV priced between ₹8.39 lakh and ₹12.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new S-Cross, which is being launched after discontinuation of the diesel variant in March, will be available in four-speed automatic transmission (AT) in petrol BS6 engine.

While the manual transmission version is priced between ₹8.39 lakh and ₹11.15 lakh, the AT variant is priced between ₹10.83 lakh and ₹12.39 lakh (all ex-showroom, Delhi).

It has a 1.5 Litre K series BS6 petrol engine with progressive Smart Hybrid technology that delivers a peak power of 77KW@6000 rpm with a top-end torque of 138Nm@4400rpm delivering an energetic driving experience, the company said.

The engine offers superior noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) characteristics powered by a pendulum mount engine, offering a fuel efficiency of 18.55km/l (18.43km/l for AT) and an improved cooling performance, MSIL said.

The advanced automatic transmission also offers ease and comfort of driving on the city roads and with hill hold assist feature as standard with automatic variants.

“S-Cross holds an indispensable position in our Nexa (channel) portfolio, appreciated for its striking exteriors, elegant interiors, and strong road presence. Built on Nexa’s values of ‘Create. Inspire.’, the new S-Cross Petrol offers a powerful drive experience with refined performance. This is complemented by a dominating and authoritative design language, along with feature-rich interiors,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL.

Speaking at the launch, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), MSIL, said the B segment (compact cars) is the most promising segment in the automobile sector right now and the SUVs contribute 75 per cent of this marke