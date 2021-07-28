Maruti Suzuki Q1 net profit at ₹475 crore

The country’s largest passenger car maker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹475 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of ₹268 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The profit for the first quarter was primarily impacted due to lower sale volumes. Commodity prices increased steeply but the company continued to make efforts to reduce costs, MSIL said in a statement.

The latest bottomline performance was lower than the net profit of ₹1,166 crore recorded in January-March 2021.

The total revenue from operations stood at ₹17,776 crore during the quarter in review as compared with ₹4,111 crore in April-June 2020. The company recorded sales of ₹24,023 crore in the March quarter

It said it has sold 3,53,614 vehicles during the first quarter this fiscal. Sales in the domestic market stood at 3,08,095 units, while 45,519 units were exported. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company sold 76,599 units.

Meanwhile, the Board of the company conferred on Osamu Suzuki the title of ‘Honorary Chairman’.

“Osamu Suzuki had retired from the Board of Suzuki Motor Corporation in June 2021. However, he continues to remain on the Board of Maruti Suzuki India Limited and give the company the benefit of his immense experience and knowledge. The Board took note of his deep commitment to Maruti Suzuki over the last 40 years… The entire nation has benefited from his efforts. In recognition of his services to the company the Board of Directors unanimously decided to confer on him the title of ‘Honorary Chairman’,” the company said.