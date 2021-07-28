Maruti Suzuki Q1 net profit at ₹475 crore

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The country’s largest passenger car maker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹475 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of ₹268 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The profit for the first quarter was primarily impacted due to lower sale volumes. Commodity prices increased steeply but the company continued to make efforts to reduce costs, MSIL said in a statement.
The latest bottomline performance was lower than the net profit of ₹1,166 crore recorded in January-March 2021.
Maruti Suzuki launches Mobility Challenge
The total revenue from operations stood at ₹17,776 crore during the quarter in review as compared with ₹4,111 crore in April-June 2020. The company recorded sales of ₹24,023 crore in the March quarter
It said it has sold 3,53,614 vehicles during the first quarter this fiscal. Sales in the domestic market stood at 3,08,095 units, while 45,519 units were exported. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company sold 76,599 units.
Why going long on Maruti Suzuki futures is a good bet
Meanwhile, the Board of the company conferred on Osamu Suzuki the title of ‘Honorary Chairman’.
“Osamu Suzuki had retired from the Board of Suzuki Motor Corporation in June 2021. However, he continues to remain on the Board of Maruti Suzuki India Limited and give the company the benefit of his immense experience and knowledge. The Board took note of his deep commitment to Maruti Suzuki over the last 40 years… The entire nation has benefited from his efforts. In recognition of his services to the company the Board of Directors unanimously decided to confer on him the title of ‘Honorary Chairman’,” the company said.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...