Maruti Suzuki Swift achieves 23 lakh units

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 23, 2021 Published on January 23, 2021

Despite the adverse impact of Covid-19, brand Swift sold over 1,60,700 units in 2020

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Saturday said it has sold 23 lakh units of Swift since its launch in 2005.

Swift has created a benchmark in the industry by being the preferred choice of Indian customers. With its dynamic features, global styling, solid stance and power-packed performance it has surpassed its own records, the company said in a statement.

“Maruti Suzuki Swift has been the best-selling premium hatchback in the country for the past 15 years with over 2.3 million delighted customers. Despite the adverse impact of Covid-19, brand Swift sold over 1,60,700 units in 2020 calendar year, emerging as the top brand in the pecking order,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL said.

With more than 53 per cent customers below the age of 35 years, Maruti Suzuki Swift has established itself as the ‘Coming of the age’ car with its tech-savvy features, value-for-money offerings and sporty design, the company said.

Customers vouch for Swift’s bold and distinctive look, sweptback LED headlamps, aggressive front grille and cockpit-style interiors. In addition, the advanced technology and safety features strengthen Swift’s distinguished legacy, it added.

Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and Tata Alrroz are some of the vehicles that competes with the Swift.

