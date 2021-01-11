Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company sets up a Global Capability Center in Hyderabad

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) has opened MassMutual Global Capability Center at the Financial District in Hyderabad.

The MassMutual India plans to attract global talent in technology, engineering, and research and development, adding to continued hiring in these areas by the company in the US.

Ravi Tangirala, the Head of MassMutual India and Arthur Riel, Head of Core Technology at MassMutual interacted over a video conference with Telangana IT Minister, KT Rama Rao and other officials.

According to a statement, they were engaged in multiple conversations with Telangana since the leadership team first visited Hyderabad in October 2019.

The Minister said, “Hyderabad has witnessed several marquee investments in the recent times, notwithstanding the prevalent pandemic. MassMutual choosing Hyderabad and establishing its first Global Capability Center outside US here is a testimony to the investor friendly policies and the value proposition the Telangana offers.

“Opening a Global Capability Center in India will help us remain on the cutting edge of technological advancement given the high-level of expertise in this market,” said Ravi Tangirala, Head of MassMutual India.

MassMutual India is actively hiring for multiple roles in the areas of application development and support, cloud engineering, data science and analytics. Since opening operations in the first quarter of 2020, the Hyderabad office is hiring to supplement the company’s existing, US-based team that continues to grow. Interested job seekers can view current openings here.

“We look forward to welcoming our future colleagues to MassMutual India,” said Arthur Riel, Head of Core Technology at MassMutual. “We are confident in the quality of talent here - a mature workforce with a strong understanding of technology and business will help achieve MassMutual’s innovation goals.”

MassMutual currently employs more than 6,000 people in the US. It plans to nvest over ₹1,000 crores in its Global Capability Center in Hyderabad.

MassMutual has leased about 1,50,000 sft and has already hired 300 plus employees.

