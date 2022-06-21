hamburger

Companies

Matrix Partners to raise $450 million India fund

Yatti Soni | Bengaluru, June 21 | Updated on: Jun 21, 2022
Matrix Partners India has raised over $300 million in its third fund in 2019 | Photo Credit: William_Potter

Around $2 billion will be invested in India across two funds, and the remaining $850 million is for Southeast Asia

Bengaluru, June 21

Amid talks of funding winter, VC firm Matrix Partners India is raising a $450 million fourth India fund, according to the firm’s SEC filings.

Matrix Partners India is an early-stage venture capital firm with an investment portfolio including the likes of Ola, OfBusiness, Dealshare, Razorpay, and Dailyhunt, among others.

Fundraise

Matrix Partners India has raised over $300 million in its third fund in 2019. Prior to this, the firm’s $300 million second fund was raised in 2011 and later topped up with another $110 million in 2016.

Matrix Partners India, a franchise of US-based Matrix Partners, has over $1 billion under management across 100 investments in India, according to the firm’s website. Started in 2006, Matrix Partners India invests in a variety of sectors such as consumer technology, B2B, enterprise, and fintech, among others.

This development follows Sequoia India and Southeast Asia announcing a $2.85 billion fund last week. Out of this corpus, $2 billion will be invested in India across two funds, and the remaining $850 million is for Southeast Asia. Prior to this, Elevation Capital raised its largest India fund of $670 million to invest in sectors like consumer internet, fintech, SaaS, etc. Later in March, Accel also announced a $650 million fund to invest in India and Southeast Asian start-ups.

Interestingly, the Indian start-up ecosystem is battling a funding crunch, leading even well-funded companies to lay off employees and cut costs. Some early-stage start-ups have also shut down in the past few months as fund raising became a challenge.

Matrix Partners did not respond to a BusinessLine query until the time of press.

Published on June 21, 2022
