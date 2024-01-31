Max Healthcare, the Delhi-based hospital chain, reported a 26 per cent increase in profit after tax to ₹338 crore for the quarter-ending December 31, 2023. The healthcare major had reported a net profit of ₹269 crore in the year-ago-period.

Gross revenue for the period under review stood at ₹1779 crore, up 14 per cent y-o-y.

Network EBITDA was ₹471 crore, up 12 per cent y-o-y; while EBITDA per bed improved to ₹75.6 lakh (from ₹66.9 lakh) in the year-ago-period. Bed occupancy was 73 per cent, lower by one per cent y-o-y.

Cash flow from operations stood at ₹226 crore. Of this, ₹137 crore was spent towards expansion projects, the company said in a statement.

Apart from the listed entity, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, the numbers include results of its subsidiaries, managed hospitals and partner healthcare facilities.

Three hospitals, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Max Saket Super Speciality Hospital (East wing) and Max Balaji Hospital (Max Hospital, Patparganj) are partner healthcare facilities and hence not part of the listed entity.