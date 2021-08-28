Max Ventilator inks tech collaboration with US firm to match global standards

Ventilator maker Max Ventilator has entered into a technology collaboration agreement with US-based respiratory technology player Amptron Medical.

The partnership will enable the Vadodara-based ventilator maker to produce ventilators with international specifications and qualify in regulated markets such as the US.

“This strategic partnership move signals our intent to develop world-class lifesaving breathing machines and other medical devices according to international standards and certifications,” the company said in a statement.

Adhering to international standards

Following the partnership, Max will start making products based on international technical and quality standards. Amptron’s R&D infrastructure and the team is based in the US, thereby enabling the company to make products matching US/international approvals.

“Until now, Indian (breathing devices) products were limited to having Indian certifications. This also curtailed access to international markets for the products. However, with this joint venture with Amptron, Max intends to go truly global in its manufacturing outlook and approach to expand our presence in developed markets,” said Ashok Patel, the founder of Max Ventilator.

“We are confident that this collaboration will add strength to India’s quest for becoming a world-class manufacturer of ventilators and other medical devices,” he added.

Nirav Patel, CEO, Amptron Medical, said, “With Max’s decades of medical technology-based product development experience and extensive on-the-ground market experience, this collaboration will give Amptron Medical the market access and reach it desires.”

The modalities of licensing, manufacturing, and global marketing, sales, and distribution are being worked out. Under the terms of agreement, Max would retain the right to marketing, sales, and distribution for the Indian market.

Recently, Max and Amptron Medical had jointly developed a High-Flow Oxygen Therapy (HFOT) device that provides nearly 100 per cent survival chances, and also entails less operating costs than a conventional ventilator. This emerged as a promising option for Covid patients.