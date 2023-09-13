Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals, a Chennai-based affordable eyecare chain, is planning to invest ₹400 crore and employ over 2,000 people as part of its network expansion in Tamil Nadu in the next three-four years.

The eyecare provider on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to set up eye hospitals across the state under project ‘Velicham’. The MoU was signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and Promoter & Chairman, Maxivison, GSK Velu.

“As an immediate plan of action, Maxivision plans to open 20-30 comprehensive eye hospitals and 100-plus vision centres across Tamil Nadu in the next two years,” said GSK Velu.

He added that Maxvision, through this MoU, will invest ₹400 crore and employ over 2,000 people in Tamil Nadu within the next three-four years. “This collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government represents a significant milestone in our mission to make the latest technique and technology available at affordable cost to larger sections of the community,” he added.

Founded in 1996, Maxivision operates 42 centres in six states across South and West India. The company offers a full suite of eyecare services, including cataract surgery, LASIK and ReLEx Smile treatment, treatments for retinal issues and glaucoma, oculoplasty, and neonatal and paediatric eye care.

Sudheer VS, Chief Executive Officer, said as part of its CSR initiative, Maxivision will cater to community opthalmology needs, and prevention of blindness initiatives in tier-3 and tier-4 towns and villages in cooperation with the state government. “With this, we plan to reach out to 12 lakh patients in the first year of operations.”

