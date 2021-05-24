MCA21: First phase of version 3.0 online portal launched

The first phase of a data analytics driven version of MCA21, which was India’s first mission mode e-governance project, was virtually launched on Monday at the hands of Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs.

This MCA 21 version 3.0 (V3.0) is being implemented in two phases with the second and final phase likely to be launched in October 2021. The first phase comprised of revamped website, new email services for MCA Officers and two new modules, namely, eBook and eConsultation.

It maybe recalled that MCA21 V3.0 was part of this year’s Budget announcement and leverages the use of latest technologies to further streamline the Corporate Compliance and stakeholders experience.

Online portal

MCA21 is the online portal of corporate affairs ministry (MCA) that has made all company related information accessible to various stakeholders and general public. It was initially launched in 2006.

Speaking on the occasion of launch of first phase of MCA21 V3.0, Thakur said that for realising Prime Minister’s dream of India becoming an economic powerhouse, it is imperative that not only “do we have to accelerate the rate of economic activity but also have to ensure that our partners in that process – all the business and corporate entities look upon the Government of India as a friendly and enabling partner”.

While the revamped website will refresh the user experience with enhanced look and feel, the e-book will provide easy access to the updated legislations along with a tracking mechanism for historical changes in law, he said.

e-consultation module

The e-consultation module will facilitate virtual public consultation of proposed amendments and new legislations to be introduced by MCA from time to time. It will leverage Artificial intelligence for compiling, grouping and categorising comments/inputs received from stakeholders and create analytical reports for quick policy decision making.

Corporate Affairs Secretary Rajesh Verma said that data analytics driven MCA21 V3.0 will give new meaning to corporate compliance culture and will further enhance the trust and confidence in the Corporate regulatory and governance system.

He said that MCA21 V3.0 will reduce the requirements of attachments, make the forms as web based and strengthen the pre-fill mechanism.

The entire project of MCA 21 V3.0 is proposed to be launched within this Financial Year and will be data analytics and machine learning driven.

The MCA21 V3.0 in its entirety will not only improve the existing services and modules, but will also create new functionalities like e-adjudication, compliance management system, advanced helpdesk, feedback services, user dashboards , self-reporting tools and revamped master data services, an official release said.