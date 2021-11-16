McDonald’s ties up with ITC to include B Natural juices in its Happy Meals

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
McDonald’s India has forged a strategic partnership with ITC to include its B Natural Beverage as a part of the Happy Meal.
The mixed fruit beverage has no added sugar and preservatives and is made from fruit pulp, puree and the juice of six Indian fruits. It is a source of Vitamin A and Vitamin C, a release by ITC said.
The new Happy Meal — a veg or egg burger, a cup of hot corn, ITC’s B Natural beverage and the iconic toy — is available across all McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India.
According to Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer – Dairy and Beverages, ITC Limited, B Natural has been at the forefront of reinventing the fruit beverage category with the introduction of beverages that are not made from concentrate, artificial colours, and preservatives.
“Such brand partnerships (like with McDonald’s) to set new standards for the industry are indeed encouraging and exciting. We are confident that the addition of the wholesome and nutritional B Natural mixed fruit beverage with no added sugar will make the Happy Meal more enjoyable,” he said.
Incidentally, McDonald’s had some three years back, launched its ‘Good Food Journey’ initiative whereby it began re-engineering its existing menu. Significant alterations to its menu include like reducing sodium content by 20 per cent in some of its products, reducing oil content in mayonnaise, making its patties 100 per cent artificial preservative free, introducing the option of whole wheat buns, among others.
