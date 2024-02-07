Meesho, an e-commerce marketplace has announced the launch of Valmo which stands for VALue+MOvement. Through Valmo, Meesho aims to redefine India’s supply chain by leveraging its strong technology capabilities and tapping into a vast logistics entrepreneur network to deliver shipments at the lowest cost, the company said in a release.

In India, logistics and supply chain remain largely unorganised, consisting of several regional players who serve limited geographies.

Valmo aims to create a national logistics solution by eliminating entry barriers for local players and helping them grow their businesses. The company is building technological capabilities internally and with SaaS providers to facilitate the seamless handover of shipments through the disaggregated network. Meesho has also collaborated with leading logistics companies including ElasticRun, FarEye, LoadShare and Shipsy to develop these technological solutions.

Democratising logistics

“Valmo is our bold step towards democratising logistics in India, representing our unwavering commitment to providing the best supply chain service while optimising operational processes. We wanted to create an efficient, cost-effective logistics ecosystem that empowers local players and contributes to job creation. This initiative underscores our steadfast commitment to furthering digitization and fostering inclusivity in India’s logistics industry.” said Sourabh Pandey, CXO, Fulfilment and Experience at Meesho.

The company said in a release that Valmo manages over 9 lakh daily orders, contributing to 18 per cent of third-party e-commerce shipments in India. Valmo has facilitated 3,000 local logistics entrepreneurs, covering 6,000 pin codes across 20+ States, generating 35,000 indirect jobs. Meesho continues to work with leading third-party logistics providers such as Delhivery, Shadowfax, Xpressbees, Ecom Express, among others.

