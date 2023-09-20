E-commerce marketplace Meesho has officially unveiled its strategic expansion into the branded products segment with Meesho Mall. The initiative aims to strengthen its focus on meeting the diverse and particular needs of billions of Indian consumers by offering a variety of longtail and branded items.

With this move, the company aims to make online commerce accessible to everyone and support the digitisation of small businesses and regional brands, said the company in a release.

Moreover, while customers may not always seek out brands for their shopping needs, there have been repeated searches for branded products with respect to certain categories, such as personal care and beauty, footwear, and electronic accessories, said the unicorn.

Partner brands

Similarly, even brands expressed a strong intent to come aboard Meesho to leverage the platform’s strong capabilities, wide reach in tier-2+ markets, and huge customer base.

Currently, Meesho Mall has partnered with over 400 national and regional brands, which include names such as Bajaj, Biotique, boAt, Decathlon, Bewakoof, Himalaya, Mamaearth, Milton, Paragon, Philips, Plum, Sirona, and WOW Skin Science, among others. The mall is witnessing over 25 lakh unique transacting users every month.

Dhiresh Bansal, Chief Financial Officer at Meesho, said, “The strategic expansion into branded products aligns with our goal of offering a diverse and affordable selection to our consumers while being an enabler for several emerging and regional brands looking to tap a larger audience across the country.

Since its launch last year, Meesho Mall has been growing by 30 per cent month-on-month, processing over 1 crore orders in the past six months. “ We aim to double down on accessibility, affordability, selection, and experience for its diverse stakeholders,” he added.