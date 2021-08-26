Megha Engineering to deliver 23 oil rigs to ONGC by March,

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), the diversified infrastructure company, is upbeat on its oil rig manufacture business for supplies in India and other markets and sees potential for $2-billion business.
By March next, the company is set to deliver 23 rigs to ONGC with 14 rigs are now in transportation to different locations across India. This is part of the ₹6,000-crore order for supply of 47 rigs to ONGC.
The company expects to step up the indigenous component of these advanced rigs from 50 per cent to 90 per cent over time. “Reducing dependence on energy imports is a must for the success of ‘Make in India’ and Atmanirbhar Bharat. MEIL is contributing to both the initiatives and playing its part in boosting domestic oil production and securing the country’s energy future,” P Rajesh Reddy, Vice-President, MEIL, said.
“Till recently, India was dependent on imported oil and fuel extraction rigs. MEIL has significantly boosted domestic rig manufacturing capacity. The second rig, handed over to ONGC, will be deployed in Gujarat. ONGC will benefit from these advanced rigs built in the country,” N Krishna Kumar, Head-Oil Rigs Division, MEIL, said.
He said they aim to deliver 23 rigs to ONGC by March.
As per the arrangement, MEIL will manufacture and deliver the rigs to ONGC assets in Assam (Shib Sagar, Jorhat), Andhra Pradesh (Rajahmundry), Gujarat (Ahmedabad, Ankleshwar, Mehsana and Cambay), Tripura (Agartala) and Tamil Nadu (Karaikal).
ONGC’s order of 47 rigs comprises 20 workover rigs and 27 land drilling rigs. The 20 workover rigs include 12 having capacity of 50 mt, four having 100 mt capacity and another four with a capacity of 150 mt.
Of the 27 land drilling rigs, two are mobile hydraulic rigs and others are of varied capacities. The 2,000 HP rigs can drill up to 6,000 metres.
MEIL is manufacturing advanced hydraulic technology oil well rigs near GGS-IV oil field in Dhamasana village, near Kalol in Gujarat.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...