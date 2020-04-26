Mekins Industries develops ultra violet light-based disinfectant trolley

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Mekins Industries Limited, a manufacturer of automobile packaging, in association with the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI) and University of Hyderabad, has developed an ultraviolet (UVC) disinfection trolley to fight against Covid-19.
The trolley helps in rapid cleaning of hospital environment, offices, factories, malls, airports and railway coaches.
Mekins has seven factories and supplies to automobile companies across the globe.
Mayank Agarwal, CEO, Mekins Industries Limited, in a statement said, “Our objective was to come out with a cost-effective solution to support our fight against Covid 19. With our company’s expertise in the automobile sector, we were able to develop this UVC-based dis-infectant trolley in a very short time with in-house resources.”
“We are also working to completely automate this trolley and the robotic, IoT-enabled version will be released shortly. Mekins plans to come up with UVC-based box to dis-infect items like purse, wallet, mobile, helmet, keys and courier boxes,” he said.
Inactivating microorganisms
According to Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, “Dry disinfection and sterilisation of hospital rooms, instruments and other surfaces in high-risk areas using deep ultraviolet light is a good solution, which is implemented by the designer trolley in a compelling package that brings in ease, speed and efficiency.”
UV light in the range of wavelengths between 200 and 300 nm is capable of inactivating microorganisms, such as bacteria and viruses, thus disinfecting both air and solid surfaces.
Rapid decontamination of used patient-care beds and hospital rooms before admission of subsequent occupants is a major requirement in hospitals in view of the limited availability of beds.
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 were choppy and dropped slightly last week; near-term view is mixed
For investors, comprehending the various nuances of investing in debt funds and decoding the endless jargon ...
We initiated a buy on MCX in November 2018. That was when NSE and BSE had flagged their first commodity ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...