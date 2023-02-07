Mensa Brands, a D2C House of Brands, has raised ₹300 crore debt from TradeCred. The company is planning to utilise the funds to make new acquisitions and for brand growth.

The funds will also be used for product development, supply chain integration, and working capital investment.

Launched in May 2021, Mensa has 25 brands across fashion, home, beauty and FMCG, including Dennis Lingo, Villain, Pebble, and MyFitness.

Mensa said that it has served more than 10 million customers and has around 700 employees across offices in Bengaluru, , Mumbai, Gurgaon, UAE, and the US. Commenting on the development, Ananth Narayanan, Founder & CEO of Mensa Brands, said: “The growth of our business in India and around the world continues to be phenomenal. We are pioneering the path to an industry-first tech-led house of brands with our five breakout category leaders. With this additional capital, we will be able to double down on our growth ambition.”

TradeCred, founded by Hardik Shah in 2018, is an Alt-debt platform, with over ₹2,200 crore of AUM and more than 20,000 active users as of February 2022. As part of Mensa’s ₹300 crore financing arrangement, 50 UHNIs have collectively participated.

“TradeCred is delighted to partner with Mensa Brands, the market leader and fastest-growing company in its space,” said Shah.

Mensa is backed by marquee global investors, including Accel Partners, Falcon Edge Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Prosus, and Tiger Global Management. It has also secured debt financing from Alteria Capital, InnoVen Capital, Oxyzo, and Stride Ventures in the past.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit