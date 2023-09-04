Mental health platform LISSUN has raised $1.3 million in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) and Rainmatter Capital (Zerodha Group).

The round also saw participation from existing investors, including IvyCap Ventures, WFC, Growx Ventures, and a few other marquee angel investors. The platform has raised over $2.3 million to date in funding, according to a company release.

The funds will be allocated to enhance their technology and product offerings further, expand their services, and cultivate partnerships with healthcare institutions and other organisations.

Also Read | IRDAI’s Mandate: Mental illness coverage in health insurance

“This investment signifies the validity of our approach to delivering scalable solutions within the mental health landscape. Our investors’ expertise and backing will empower us to improve our offerings and extend our reach. With this injection of capital, we take a step forward in realising our vision of solving mental health at scale,” said Dr. Krishna Veer Singh, director and co-founder of LISSUN.

Employing a B2H2C (Business to Healthcare to Consumer) strategy, it collaborates with healthcare institutions to address high-stress use cases across domains such as infertility, rehabilitation, nephrology, oncology, and more.

This unique approach extends to the education sector, aligning with the platform’s mission to make mental health solutions accessible and affordable to a broader demographic. It has more than 150 partnerships with industry players in healthcare and education.

Also Read | Mental Health Demands Execution instead of Superficial Words and Theories

“We are still unaware of how to deal with mental issues as stigma is attached to them.” The company’s acumen in creating scalable mental and emotional healthcare solutions is commendable. Their B2H2C model and unwavering dedication to reinventing conventional solutions underscore their profound understanding of the opportunities and challenges within this sphere. We are confident that their work will have an impact, reshaping the approach to mental health,” said Vinay Bansal, Founder, Inflection Point Ventures.

Additionally, Rainmatter Health, backed by Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath, made its inaugural investment in the mental health industry with LISSUN.Dilip Kumar, who heads Rainmatter Health, states, “Mental health issues in India are often neglected and stigmatized. There is a growing need to build awareness to address the societal barriers and misconceptions surrounding it. At Rainmatter Health, we are glad to join Lissun in their journey as they try to tackle these issues.”