Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has completed 10 years of its Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) course with the Government Engineering College Barton Hill (GECBH), Thiruvananthapuram.

The course, which is part of the company’s social initiative project, has been curated to impart a holistic understanding of the latest automotive mechatronics and cutting-edge EV technologies. In 2012, an MoU between Mercedes-Benz India Ltd and the Kerala Government laid the foundation for the ADAM course.

The inauguration of the ADAM Centre in 2014 marked the beginning of a transformative industry-academic educational partnership combining theoretical knowledge with practical industry expertise.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We take immense pride in completing 10 years of partnership with Government Engineering College Barton Hill, conducting the highly coveted ADAM course. The course has been a cornerstone in the industry-academic partnership in Kerala, creating highly skilled professionals with competencies in mechatronics and automotive engineering. With the recent introduction of an industry-first EV module in the ADAM course at GECBH, Mercedes-Benz further upskills the students, making them ‘future ready’, at the same time contributing to the creation of a robust ecosystem for EV”.

Shiny G., Principal of the College said, “ADAM course has garnered unparalleled success among students aspiring to forge a career in the automobile industry. The hands-on, practical training experience has proven to be a boon, not only enhancing their learning, but also significantly elevating their job prospects. The course has successfully guided 215 students to completion across 13 batches, embodying a legacy of educational excellence and achievement.

The curriculum of the course covers Mechanical, Electrical, and System modules, industry-relevant plant visits, and the recent introduction of an Electric Vehicle (EV) module.

Besides Thiruvananthapuram, the course is available in technical institutions in Bengaluru, Aurangabad, Pune, Ghaziabad, New Delhi and Greater Noida. Over 200 students have benefited from the course since its inception, and have been placed in India and abroad in the automotive industry.

