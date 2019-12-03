Mercedes-Benz India launches latest GLC 200, GLC 220 d 4MATIC

India's largest luxury car seller Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday launched the latest generation of the GLC -- GLC 200 priced at Rs.52.75 lakh -- and the GLC 220 d 4MATIC priced at Rs.57.75 lakh (ex-showroom.

Features

The GLC is equipped with the next generation of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. The crucial feature of the M 264 two-litre four-cylinder engine from Mercedes-Benz is the increased output at significantly lower fuel consumption.

In the GLC 200, the M 264 four-cylinder engine replaces the M 274 predecessor engine; the OM 654 four-cylinder diesel engine replaces the OM 651 predecessor engine, the company said.

With a new operating concept, driving assistance system and a new range of BS-VI engines, the GLC offers the best from the world of Mercedes-Benz SUV line-up. GLC is the first Mercedes-Benz in India with NTG 6 telematics, it said.

The GLC is a SUV, which combines on and off-road driving characteristics with spaciousness, practicality and comfort.

"Mercedes-Benz strives towards developing products centered around the customers which ensures the best driving with an equally intuitive experience. The new GLC is the most tech savvy ‘Made in India’ SUV and owing to its popularity, we decided to introduce Mercedes-Benz’s all new intuitive infotainment system - MBUX for the first time. The new GLC combines ruggedness of a SUV with the intelligence of MBUX and luxury appointments synonymous with the Three Pointed Star," Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz India, said here at the launch.

The MBUX - Mercedes-Benz User Experience multimedia system, impresses with intuitive and versatile operating options such as touch control and the optimised AI based voice control system, he said.

Mercedes-Benz has also built what3words location technology into its MBUX navigation system to offer a premium and intuitive customer experience.

The 'Star Ease'

The company is also offering 'Star Ease' service packages for the new GLC 200 that starts Rs.66,100 for 2 years/unlimited kms and Rs.75,900 for the GLC 220 d for 2 years/unlimited kms.

“The launch of the new GLC reiterates our product offensive for the Indian market. The new GLC is one of Mercedes-Benz India’s highest selling SUVs, having sold over 7,000 units since its debut. The launch of the GLC also marks the introduction of the next generation of MBUX with the aim to improve driver’s interaction with the various systems in the car," Schwenk added.