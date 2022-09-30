Country’s largest luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India on Friday launched the ‘Made in India’ electric vehicle (EV), the EQS 580 4Matic priced at ₹1.55 crore, which is bigger in size from a S-Class, but cheaper in price (prices of S-Class start at ₹1.60 crore, all ex-showroom, India).

The EQS 580 is Mercedes-Benz’s first ever locally manufactured (assembled) EV in India and the 14 th ‘Made in India’ Mercedes-Benz model, the company said adding that the EQS is India’s longest range EV with a range of up to 677 km (real world conditions) and 857 km as per Automotive Research Association of India (test conditions).

Long-term vision

“The EQS 580 4Matic is our first locally manufactured EV in India and will play a pivotal role in driving our ambitious EV plans for the market...India is the first country outside Germany to manufacture the EQS 580 4Matic, and this unique distinction underpins Mercedes-Benz India’s deep customer commitment and long-term vision for developing the luxury EV market here,” Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz India, said.

It is a perfect blend of technology, luxury and safety, pioneering numerous tech features for our customers, he said adding that the local manufacturing of the EQS 580 4Matic underlines Mercedes-Benz India’s global competencies accomplished in flexible production at its state-of—the-art manufacturing facility that now produces series, Maybach, AMG and luxury EVs, all under one roof.

Key milestone

“The manufacturing of EQS 580 4Matic in India is a key milestone and a strong testament to our state-of-the-art manufacturing prowess and our commitment to the vision of ‘Make in India’. The ‘Made in India’ EQS sets a very high benchmark in the entire Indian automotive market and combines luxury and technology like no other modern EV in the market,” he said.

The vehicle comes with a high power density of lithium-ion battery with usable energy content of 107.8 kWh and is equipped with a 400 volt battery manufactured using the latest lithium-ion technology.

Safety features

To further encourage EV adoption, Mercedes-Benz India will set up the largest ‘ultra-fast charging network’, covering 80 per cent of India by end of 2022. In order to ensure a hassle-free ownership experience of its electric portfolio, the network will be exclusive to Mercedes-Benz customers, with free and round the clock charging services being offered, for the first year, Schwenk added.

Its safety features include Euro NCAP rating of five-star and comes equipped with nine airbags. Like all other Mercedes, the EQS features a rigid passenger cell, special deformation zones and state-of-the-art restraint systems.

“The manufacturing of EQS 580 in Pune is a matter a pride for our country. We want more and more car makers operating in India to go green with their fleet,” Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways said at the event.

The writer is in Pune on the invitation of Mercedes-Benz India

