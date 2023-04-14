Mercedes-Benz’s current-day GTs draw inspiration from the design of the iconic 300 SL. The long bonnet, the compact passenger cell, and the stubby fastback rear and boot give modern-day Mercedes-AMG GTs their inimitable sportscar character, which simultaneously refers back to the original. In keeping with its strategy of continuous expansion of its portfolio by bringing in the latest vehicles from its global portfolio, Mercedes-Benz India has just launched the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance.

Despite the relatively small numbers, Merc’s top management from Stuttgart has reiterated that India is a key growth market for both Mercedes-Benz and AMG vehicles. The ultra-luxury car segment has also been the fastest-growing category for the Indian subsidiary. And Merc has one of the widest portfolios of high-performance cars. However, the GT 63 S E is a different breed of performance car. It is the first performance hybrid and the most powerful production vehicle ever made by Mercedes-AMG. The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance highlights Mercedes-Benz’s expertise in technology transfer from motorsport to production cars. While Mercedes-Benz continues its journey towards a portfolio of fully electrified vehicles under its “EQ” brand, it will also simultaneously develop a range of plug-in hybrids.

“With the launch of the AMG GT 63 E Performance, we continue to offer our discerning customers the most desirable top-end vehicles from our global portfolio. This exquisite performance machine is entirely developed by our engineers in Affalterbach, offering a fascinating level of driving dynamics and rightly bearing AMG’s F1-inspired new technology label, E PERFORMANCE. With this vehicle, we are embracing new target groups for AMG. The E Performance will transition the performance DNA of AMG into an electrified future,” says Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India.

The combination of a four-litre V8 biturbo engine and an electric motor generates a system output of 843 hp and a maximum system torque of more than 1,470 Nm

Mercedes-Benz launched the AMG GT 63 S E Performance earlier this week at the Buddh International Circuit, the perfect playground for the sports car. Merc engineers claim that the hybrid GT combines superior performance and impressive driving dynamics with maximum efficiency due to its special drivetrains. The combination of a four-litre V8 biturbo engine and an electric motor generates a system output of 843 hp and a maximum system torque of more than 1,470 Nm. The electric drive’s immediate response at the rear axle, rapid torque build-up, and improved weight distribution make for a new, highly dynamic driving experience. The E performance can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds, and it has an electronically limited top speed of 316 kmph.

The design of the GT 63 S E Performance carries the family lineage features, though it can be difficult to distinguish for the average onlooker. The AMG radiator grille, the brand’s signature LED DRLs and multibeam headlamps, the 21-inch AMG alloys and the power dome on the bonnet identify the GT’s special status. E Performance badging on the side panel and AMG ceramic brakes add to the overall positioning of this new model.

Hybrid horses

The powertrain combines the output of 470 kW from the 3,982 cc, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine and the battery-electric motor system’s 150 kW. The transmission is the AMG Speedshift MCT 9G, a 9-speed gearbox as the name suggests. The 6.1-kWh lithium-ion battery pack is located at the rear of the AMG GT 63 S E Performance and weighs about 89 kg. The battery pack comprises 560 round cells, and its cell chemistry affords high energy density, delivering a capacity of 1.7 kW per kilo. The pack has its own dedicated cooling system with 14 litres ofhigh-tech coolant, ensuring optimum operational temperature is always maintained. The entire pack is encased within a high-strength aluminium casing. All in, it is said to be Formula 1 tech that has now been made street legal.

The rear positioning for the battery pack and motor systems ensures better weight distribution and balance for the GT 63 S E Performance. Since it is a parallel assist system, the car delivers blistering acceleration on the racetrack, thanks to those 150 kW of power and 320 Nm of torque being available instantly at the rear axle. There are seven AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive modes that have been tailored to the latest hybrid drive tech and offer a range of driving experiences, from highly efficient to highly dynamic. You can also choose between four different recuperation modes on the right-hand AMG steering-wheel button. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance also provides you with a fully electric driving mode for the first time, with a max all-electric range of about 13 km. It also gets the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system with fully variable torque distribution and Drift Mode.

Customers also get multiple personalisation options for the GT 63 S E Performance, including 17 paint and 14 upholstery options, four different alloy wheels, and 14 different Designo packages to choose from.

Welcome to the Grid

The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance has been priced at ₹3.3 crore, and to make the ownership experience even more special, Mercedes-Benz India is saying that F1 champion Lewis Hamilton himself will hand over the keys to every buyer of the new model.

That would be one unbeatable shopping experience.