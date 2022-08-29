Metro cities are major demand drivers for Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy's quick delivery service Instamart has seen the highest demand from the metros -- Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Chennai.

This trend reiterated industry watchers' analysis that 15-30 minute delivery services will likely stay limited to certain income bands and neighbourhoods.

A March 2022 report by consulting firm RedSeer noted that demand in the quick commerce segment will be driven by large metros and tier-1 cities on the back of mid-high-income households.

However, Instamart said in a statement that non-metro cities such as Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad are “geared up to drive the next phase of growth for the sector.”

High frequency orders

Swiggy Instamart was launched in August 2020. Between June 2021-June 2022, Instamart received orders for close to 2 million sanitary napkins, menstrual cups, and tampons. People also ordered close to 45,000 boxes of band-aids on the quick commerce platform.

Other high frequency orders included 5.6 million packets of instant noodles, 50 million orders for eggs, and 30 million orders for milk.

Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai together placed orders for an average of 6 million eggs each in the past year.

Several users also relied on Instamart for their cleaning products, with over 2 lakh orders for bathroom cleaners, scrub pads, drain cleaners, and more .

City-wise, Bengaluru ordered the most dairy alternatives including soy, and oat milk. The city also topped the list for buying organic fruits and vegetables, with orders for over 1,200 tonnes of organic fruits and vegetables being placed on the platform.

On the other hand, Mumbai topped the list for the number of plant-based meat orders.

In terms of order size, the highest bill amount on Instamart was Rs 11,535 and the lowest bill was Rs 1 (because of ongoing offers).