MG Motor India on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to expand EV charging infrastructure across the country.

As per the collaboration, MG and HPCL will together install 50kW/60kW DC fast chargers at key locations covering highways and cities across India, the automaker said in a statement.

The partnership focuses on providing convenience to EV users by increasing the availability of EV chargers during their long distance and intercity commutes, it added.

Also read: EV battery makers all charged up

"HPCL's vast network and significant presence in India will ensure that existing and prospective EV users across the country have convenient access to our charging solutions," MG Motor India Chief Growth Officer Gaurav Gupta said.

HPCL Chief General Manager - Highway Retailing Rajdip Ghosh said the company has a nationwide network of over 22,000 fuel stations and is committed to a sustainable future by providing green fuel to the customers.

Furthermore, HPCL aims to install 5,000 electric vehicle charging stations by December 2024, he noted.

"Through this partnership with MG Motor India, HPCL shall leverage the vehicle base of MG to increase the utilisation of its chargers installed across India," Ghosh said.