MG Motor India on Tuesday reported retail sales of 5,012 units in July, a jump of 25 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) as compared with 4,013 units over the corresponding month of the previous year.

Retail sales were impacted due to severe weather and floods witnessed in major parts of the country recently, the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto reported a decline of 14 per cent YoY in its domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers) 1,41,990 units in July as against 1,64,384 units in July 2022.

Exports during the month also declined by 16 per cent YoY to 1,26,850 units during the month as compared with 1,50,670 units in the corresponding month last year.

However, in the commercial vehicle segment, the company reported a growth of 101 per cent y-o-y to 37,273 units in domestic sales last month as against 18,572 units in July 2022.