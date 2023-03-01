MG Motor India on Wednesday said that its retail sales for February were 4,193 units, a decline of seven per cent year-on-year as compared with 4,528 units in the corresponding month last year.

While booking for the next-gen Hector is positive, the supply situation of select variants is impacted. The carmaker is also focused on ramping up the production of its premium SUV MG Gloster to cater to the demand of SUV enthusiasts, MG Motor said in a statement.

The manufacturer has reaffirmed its commitment to building a robust EV ecosystem in India and inaugurated 12 DC fast charging stations for EVs on the Delhi-Jalandhar corridor in partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

With the production expansion of the ZS EV SUV, the car is poised to serve the growing demand of EV buyers in the country, it added.

