MG Motor India on Wednesday said the company is set to establish 100 new touchpoints by the end of this year in tier-3 and -4 cities and rural market across India, with a goal of enhancing accessibility and bringing the brand closer to customers.

From sales and aftersales perspective, the brand aims to attain 100 per cent nationwide coverage and plans to have 520 touchpoints in 270 cities by end of this financial year, it said in a statement.

With JSW Group coming in as an investor and becoming a joint venture (JV) partner with China’s SAIC, the company last month had announced plans to invest ₹5,000 crore and set a target of selling 10 lakh units of passenger electric vehicles in India by 2030, when the total market is expected to reach one crore units annually.

MG 2.0

“We are thrilled to transition into MG 2.0, the next phase of our journey in India. As we evolve with the market, it is essential for us to extend the brand’s network to new territories, ensuring seamless sales and aftersales support. We are working towards introducing 100 new MG dealerships this year, tailored particularly for rural and tier-3 and -4 cities,” Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said.

Each of these dealerships will offer the latest MG models on display, digital configurators and aftersales support, ensuring a seamless and immersive experience for customers, he said.

“With more than 380 touchpoints in 170 cities, we have established a robust footprint in the country. We currently have 85 per cent market presence in India, with MG service centres strategically located within a 15-km radius, ensuring quick assistance within just 30 minutes,” Bajwa said.

As part of MG 2.0, the brand will stay focussed on strengthening its research and development, expanding manufacturing footprint through extensive localisation and increasing its annual production capacity from the current one lakh plus to up to three lakh vehicles, he added.