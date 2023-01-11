MG Motor India on Wednesday showcased its vision for future mobility, Drive.Ahead, at the Auto Expo 2023.

The company also launched the facelifted versions of its Hector SUV (5-seater and 7-seater) priced between Rs 14.72 lakh and Rs 22.42 lakh, all ex-showroom, India.

The company unveiled a line-up of 14 production-ready vehicles from its portfolio that focus on sustainable, conscious, and innovative technology, as part of MG’s vision in India.

“We believe in working towards a world that is sustainable, humane, and driven by intuitive technology. Our aim is to build an ecosystem where mindfulness and consciousness are a way of life. Our EV and NEV range of products displayed here demonstrate MG’s commitment, and endeavours to the faster adoption of green and sustainable mobility in India,” said Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India.

Electric vehicles

The company also unveiled two technologically advanced, high-safety, and zero-emission electric vehicles (EVs), namely, the MG4, a pure-electric hatchback EV, and the MG EHS, a plug-in hybrid SUV.

Both vehicles come with advanced safety features and enhanced driving comfort, the company said.

The MG4 EV hatchback, which comes with five different charging options, has sold in more than 20 European markets, including Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Norway, and Sweden, since its launch in 2022.

“Today, at the Auto Expo 2023, we are delighted to bring to our customers, these two globally acclaimed vehicles. Their launch is based on consumer research and market feedback,” Chaba added.