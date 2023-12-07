Semiconductor player Micron’s India operations have impacted over $10 billion of revenue directly and indirectly, and has a major impact on the bottom line, said Anand Ramamoorthy, Micron India MD. The company is also forging academia partnerships to obtain skilled talent for its new manufacturing plant being established in Gujarat.

The company operates two design centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with Hyderabad hosting 90 per cent of its presence. Over the past four years, headcount in the region has grown to 3,500 employees. Globally, the company has 40,000 employees.

“The Indian teams collectively have impacted over $10 billion of revenue, directly and indirectly, and are also making an impact on the bottom line because it is profitable and cost sensitive. We have benefited from the twin development centre strategy. The India teams provide both traditional functions such as scale, augmentation and cost arbitrage, and innovation, impact, path finding and research,” Ramamoorthy told businessline.

These centres have end-to-end ownership in various areas, contributing significantly to the development of products like DRAM and SSDs. A large chunk of its smart manufacturing and data science functions are also driven from India. Ramamoorthy said, “Given Micron’s size and time of entry in the region, we are growing fast, and our ramp-up has been good even in comparison with its peers.” Micron plans to increase its India headcount to 5,000 in the near future.

Investment in June

Back in June, Micron announced that it plans to build a new assembly and test facility in Gujarat, with a total investment of $2.75 billion. Of the total outlay, 50 per cent of fiscal support is from the Central government and 20 per cent is from the Gujarat government. With this, Micron is the first semiconductor player to establish manufacturing in the country.

Ramamoorthy said, “Micron has made the decision ahead of its peers, it will help us globally as part of our diversified manufacturing footprint. The construction is underway and is tracking well. We are also skilling a new generation of manufacturing technicians, and we are training them with expertise from other parts of the world such as Malaysia and China.”

In a bid to build a strong talent base to augment its new manufacturing facility, the company is collaborating with top colleges to update curriculums to align more with industry needs, aiming to modernise outdated textbooks and teaching methods. Additionally, it also plans to work on capacity building in technical schools and skill development programmes to create a skilled workforce that can support their objectives.