Microsoft acquires OKR company Ally.io

Microsoft has acquired Ally.io, a three-year old B2B SaaS start-up with employees in Seattle and Chennai. In less than three years, it has grown to 1,000 customers in over 80 countries and a team of 250 plus people. This is the second company that Ally’s founder and CEO, Vetrivelkumaran Vellore, a former employee of Microsoft, founded and will be acquired.

Vellore bootstrapped an enterprise SaaS business Chronous — a mentoring software — in 2007 after leaving Microsoft where he was responsible for several successful products and businesses over a 14-year tenure and led turnaround and growth of the $200+ million/year Systems Management Server business. He had a successful exit in 2015 after being acquired by private equity, says information on social media.

$76 million in funding

Investors backed Ally with three funding rounds in just one year with a total of $76 million in funding.

“Thanks to our investors Accel, Addition, Founders Co-op, Greenoaks Capital, Madrona Venture Group, Tiger Global Management and Vulcan Capital for believing in us and backing us,” said Vellore in his post.

Microsoft, in its blog, announced that it acquired Ally.io to help ‘revolutionise’ how organisations use technology to bring deeper connection to work, and purpose and results in the hybrid world.

OKR company

Ally.io, a leading OKR (objectives and key results) company, will join the Microsoft Viva family as part of our employee experience platform (EXP) designed to help companies embrace the new digital work life.

The OKR category is a fast-growing and emerging space. Ally.io is leading the way as one of the most loved tools on the market. Customers find the Ally.io experience flexible, easy to use with quick time-to-value. They appreciate its broad set of integrations with existing work systems, Microsoft said.

Ally.io will power a new Microsoft Viva module. Viva is an employee experience platform that brings together communications, knowledge, learning, resources and insights – from anywhere you work, the IT major said.