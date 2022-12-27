Microsoft’s cloud business is bullish on the rising multi-cloud adoption in India and is working towards enabling businesses to optimise their cloud infrastructure and mitigate risks, said Irina Ghose, Chief Operating Officer, of Microsoft India.

The hyperscaler is aware that its customers will be moving 95 per cent of new digital workloads to the cloud by 2025, and will be looking at multiple options. “It is critical for us to build trust in a multi-cloud environment. For Microsoft Azure, we are ensuring that cloud infrastructure that’s already being used, is optimised by 40-50 per cent.” Ghose told businessline.

Mitigating risks

It is also looking at how they can ensure risks arising from uncertain demand, supply chain, etc., be mitigated by the cloud. Microsoft will also be working towards getting businesses to leverage savings and optimisation towards fostering innovation, according to Ghose.

Ghose believes over a period of time, 90 per cent of enterprises will depend on hybrid clouds and 93 per cent will be committing to a multi-cloud strategy. Microsoft has also brought in security solutions to address the current challenge of securing multi-cloud environments.

Double capacity

“Cloud adoption in India for Microsoft has “doubled in capacity” since the pandemic. In an effort to keep up the momentum of adoption in the country, the platform plans to keep continued investments in data centres,” Ghose said. The company will also be investing in building capabilities across its solution areas – data, artificial intelligence, business solutions and security among others, she added. So far, Microsoft has set up data centres in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad in India.

Microsoft is also investing in skilling initiativesby partnering with the Centre on skill development programmes. It is also focused on cybersecurity skilling as India is expected to have about one and a half million job vacancies in cybersecurity by 2025, according to Ghose.