Midhani set for global expansion

Clean fun: Some facts about Deforestation
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI), the key materials maker for India’s strategic sectors, is going global. It will create presence in Middle East with Dubai as hub and in Europe with Netherlands office to begin with.
The target is to take critical products that the public sector unit, coming under the Ministry of Defence, makes with titanium, nickel and high temperature alloys, which have huge opportunities, said D K Likhi, Chairman and Managing Director.
The Rs 710-crore turnover listed entity is targeting exports of Rs 40 crore during fiscal 2019-20. It earned Rs 8.5 cr in 2018-19. “We will set up warehouses in Dubai and Netherlands. Reach potential markets with the materials and also get global certification, wherever needed”, explained Likhi.
The Hyderabad-based Midhani, which supplies material to space, defence and nuclear sectors, has an order book of Rs 1,815 crore as on September 1. Of this, Rs 1,300 crore is from the space department, the CMD told the media, after the company’s 45th Annual General Meeting today.
The Gaganyaan Project of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) with the objective of sending human to space by 2022 is a key driver of Midhani’s near time growth. Even in Chandrayaan-2, Midhani has supplied materials and components.
Midhani will be part of the multi-million dollar Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) being firmed up by the Defence Ministry. The Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) is the developer, while the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Bengaluru will develop the engine and Midhani & Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), Hyderabad will provide the material and components to make the body and engine, Likhi said.
A committee headed by VK Saraswat is submitting a report on the AMCA and it is expected to produce about 250 numbers of the advance aircraft in the next five years, he added.
In the emerging areas too, Midhani has made inroads with 3D printing and Artificial Intelligence. The R&D spend is Rs 29 crore or about 4 per cent of the 2018-19 turnover.
The PSU has declared its highest dividend of Rs 41.03 crore on equity shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. Total dividend is Rs 2.19 per equity share. The company logged a net profit of Rs 130.56 crore on a turnover of Rs 710.85 cr for the year.
Midhani is hopping to reach the Rs 1000 cr turnover in the near future with a targetted exports of 10-15 percent by 2022.
Midhani has forged a major joint venture with NALCO to set up a Rs 4,000 crore aluminium alloy manufacturing plant in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. The 50:50 joint venture with 30 per cent equity and 70 per cent debt will see infusion of Rs 170 crore each by the partners. The rest will be raised through a combination of debt and convertible debentures, the CMD said.
The joint venture company named Utkarsha Aluminium Dhatu Nigam Ltd has an office in Hyderabad, It will be ready in 4-5 years and product sheets, plates, extrusions, forgings etc.
The company also signed a joint venture with Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd to make bio-compatible implants .
Gensol Engineering to tap the market
Raising the density of e-buses wherever possible will reduce the cost of operations
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
While the company’s performance is strong, IPO of its banking subsidiary is an overhang
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Suven Life Sciences at current levels. The ...
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...