After dark chocolates, Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) has now introduced “instant Pulissery mix” containing 100 per cent natural ingredients.

K.S. Mani, Chairman, Milma handed over the product’s first packet to Kishore M. Jwala, Advisor, National Dairy Development Board.

The mix, which is free of chemicals harmful to the human body, is priced at ₹80 for a packet weighing 100 grams.

The Pulissery mix carries the classical taste of the Kerala curry even as it caters to the interests of the new generation. Through its ‘Repositioning Milma 2023’ project, the federation is introducing new products, which have been receiving encouraging response from the market, Milma chairman said. “It is boosting our market expansion and product diversification,” he said.

Milma’s Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Chairman M.T. Jayan said the face of Milma has been changed now. “We are now capable of competing with the products of multinational companies”.

In November last year, Milma had launched the Deliza brand dark chocolates and Chocofull snack bar as part of its efforts to tap the new trends and demands for tasty as well as healthy snacks.

The launch, which marked KCMMF’s entry into this premium segment, was also part of the ‘Repositioning Milma’ initiative, earning the federation increasing popularity.

Milma is planning to launch more instant mix products to promote the Sstate’s vintage culinary tastes among the youngsters, he said.